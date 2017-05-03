Wilfred Ndidi’s goal picked as best goal of the season – Daily Post Nigeria
Wilfred Ndidi's goal picked as best goal of the season
James Nursery, a Mirror Sports writer, has picked Wilfred Ndidi's first goal in a Leicester City shirt, as the best goal he has watched live this season. The Super Eagles midfielder, who signed for the Premier League champions in January, is fast …
