Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wilfried Zaha to snub Spurs and sign new £110000-a-week Crystal Palace deal – The Guardian

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Wilfried Zaha to snub Spurs and sign new £110000-a-week Crystal Palace deal
The Guardian
Wilfried Zaha is settled in the Crystal Palace area with a young family and is wary of leaving his boyhood club after his doomed move to Manchester United. Photograph: Jason Hearn/Action Plus via Getty Images. Wilfried Zaha …
Crystal Palace to offer Wilfried Zaha massive new contract that would tie winger to the club until 2022The Independent

all 28 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.