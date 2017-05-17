Wilfried Zaha to snub Spurs and sign new £110000-a-week Crystal Palace deal – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Wilfried Zaha to snub Spurs and sign new £110000-a-week Crystal Palace deal
The Guardian
Wilfried Zaha is settled in the Crystal Palace area with a young family and is wary of leaving his boyhood club after his doomed move to Manchester United. Photograph: Jason Hearn/Action Plus via Getty Images. Wilfried Zaha …
Crystal Palace to offer Wilfried Zaha massive new contract that would tie winger to the club until 2022
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!