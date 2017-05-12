Will they or won’t they? T-Mobile and Sprint resume merger discussions

Two years since the last merger attempt, T-Mobile and Sprint find themselves in vastly different situations. Now, it appears the carriers have resumed talks, though the proposed deal could take a different form this time around.

