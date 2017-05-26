Will University Of Ibadan, UI Admit Pharmacy Students This Year 2017 – (Find Out Here)

This is to inform prospective candidates who chose University of Ibadan as the most preferred institution that JAMB website is now open for candidates who may wish to effect a change of course/institution from the initial course/institution they chose at the point of filling the JAMB form to another course/institution.

Please note that the admission exercise has not commenced in the University. The authentic website for information on UI admission is www.ui.edu.ng. Please beware of fraudsters

Attention Applicants to Faculty of Pharmacy

This is to inform candidates who chose Pharmacy in the University that candidates will not be admitted into the programme for the 2017/18 academic session. This is because the accreditation status of the programme had been denied by The National Universities Commission. Candidates are therefore advised to either change to another University or change their course in the University of Ibadan.

