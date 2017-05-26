Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Will University Of Ibadan, UI Admit Pharmacy Students This Year 2017 – (Find Out Here)

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

This is to inform prospective candidates who chose University of Ibadan as the most preferred institution that JAMB website is now open for candidates who may wish to effect a change of course/institution from the initial course/institution they chose at the point of filling the JAMB form to another course/institution.

Please note that the admission exercise has not commenced in the University. The authentic website for information on UI admission is www.ui.edu.ng. Please beware of fraudsters

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Attention Applicants to Faculty of Pharmacy

This is to inform candidates who chose Pharmacy in the University that candidates will not be admitted into the programme for the 2017/18 academic session. This is because the accreditation status of the programme had been denied by The National Universities Commission. Candidates are therefore advised to either change to another University or change their course in the University of Ibadan.

The post Will University Of Ibadan, UI Admit Pharmacy Students This Year 2017 – (Find Out Here) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.