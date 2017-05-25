Willian Rules Out Chelsea Exit

Willian has rubbished talks linking him with Manchester United, insisting he has no intentions of leaving Chelsea.

Willian has been linked with a reunion with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, but has distanced himself from the rumours.

The Brazilian is interested in honouring the deal he has with Chelsea and helping them win the European competition next season.

Willian told the Evening Standard when asked if he expects to be at Chelsea next season: “Yes. I have a contract with Chelsea until 2020 and I am very happy here.

“I have a great relationship with all the people that work at Chelsea and the fans too. They have been great to me since I joined.

“Chelsea are back in the Champions League next season and I am looking forward to playing in it again. It is a big, big target for us and we have to look to win that trophy next year.”

“We want to end the season with the double. We have the Premier League but we want the FA Cup too,” added Willian.

“This is a big game for us. It will be difficult against Arsenal and we have to be ready.

“We have to be focussed and play in the same way we have all season.”

