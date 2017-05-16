Willie XO of The Goretti Company Embarks on Projects to Give Back to Less Privileged Communities in Lagos – BellaNaija
BellaNaija
Willie XO of The Goretti Company Embarks on Projects to Give Back to Less Privileged Communities in Lagos
BellaNaija
Nigeria's Willie X.O. is proving to be more than just another artist, as he continues his round of community support projects. He has got the looks and the talent but he certainly has also got the heart for giving back too. You wouldn't be mistaking if …
Willie XO Meet Nigerian artist doing charitable things
