Wimbledon: Maria Sharapova Rejects Wildcard Option

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

30-year-old Russian Maria Sharapova has rejected the option of wildcard to participate in Wimbledon but would rather go through qualifying series as she continues her comeback from a 15-month drug ban. She was denied a wildcard for the French Open, with tournament officials saying her doping suspension counted against her. Sharapova will have to win…

