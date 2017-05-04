Pages Navigation Menu

Wimbledon punishes Nastase for racial comments against Serena Williams

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News, Sports

Ilie Nastase has been punished by Wimbledon for making some racist comments about Serena Williams‘ pregnancy, saying “Let’s see what colour it will be. Chocolate with milk?”. After that incident, the Romanian 70-year-old two-time Grand Slam winner, was sent out of the stadium for his bad behaviour. During Great Britain’s Fed Cup tie against Romania, …

