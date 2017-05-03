Wimbledon ramps up prize money

Wimbledon singles champions will cash cheques for £2.2 million ($2.8 million, 2.6 million euros) this year, the All England Club said on Wednesday.

Andy Murray and Serena Williams earned £2 million for taking home the silverware in the men’s and women’s events at the grass-court Grand Slam last year.

That figure has now been surpassed by a 10 percent hike as Wimbledon prepares for this year’s tournament, which gets under way on July 3 in its latest start date since 1895.

In the last six years, the cash pot for the Wimbledon winners has doubled from £1.1 million.

Wimbledon’s total prize money for 2017 is up by 12.5 percent to £31.6 million, reflecting the huge revenue streams of the world’s most famous tennis tournament.

“We are proud of the important leadership role that Wimbledon plays locally, nationally and internationally, and are committed to continuing to secure the future of the Championships, and of our sport, for years to come,” said All England Club chairman Philip Brook.

However, the Wimbledon champions still earn less than last year’s singles winners at the US Open, who banked £2.7 million.

