Windstorm Destroys 470 Houses, 40 Hospitalised In Kebbi

Over 470 houses have been destroyed and 40 people are on hospital beds receiving treatment as rainstorm wrecked havoc in some parts of Maiyama local government area of Kebbi State.

The rainstorm which was accompanied by heavy wind also destroyed electricity poles , transformers, water and schools facilities which rendered several people in the area homeless.

Many victims affected by the disaster have sought refuge in their relatives’ home and some in a secondary school in the community.

While reacting on the incident, Alhaji Haliru Idris Sambawa, the sole administrator of Maiyama local government area described the incident as a terrible experience as many people in the community particularly the Sabon Gari area of the town were being made homeless.

“More than 470 houses were destroyed and slot of health, water, school and electricity facilities were completely devastated . We also lost many of our animals to the rainstorm as many of them were killed”., he said.

The sole administrator stated that the council has set up 4 committees which included the Police, SSS, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and some members of the council to ascertain the level of destruction, the number of those that were affected and how to assist them.

While on a visit to the affected community, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu expressed shock over the incident.

He ordered that the electricity, water and other facilities that were destroyed by the rainstorm to be immediately restored. He also donated the sum of 5 million naira for the immediate needs of the victims.

