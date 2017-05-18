Windstorms kill three in Sokoto — NEMA – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Windstorms kill three in Sokoto — NEMA
Premium Times
Three persons were killed on Monday when windstorms ravaged some neighbourhoods in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) disclosed this in Sokoto on Thursday via a statement issued …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!