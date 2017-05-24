Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Winnie Nwagi: Everyone has a moment to shine – Independent

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Independent

Winnie Nwagi: Everyone has a moment to shine
Independent
Winnie Nakanwagi aka Nwagi, the Ugandan singer best known for her award winning single 'Musawo' to which she dances seductively, has one mantra for survival in the highly fickle entertainment industry; be ready to receive the positive and negative …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.