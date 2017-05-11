Wiper party picks Johnstone Muthama’s successor after fallout – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Wiper party picks Johnstone Muthama's successor after fallout
The Standard
Barely three days after Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama said he would not seek re-election, accusing Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka of promoting 'undemocratic principles', the party has handed a direct ticket to another candidate. A former chief …
Wiper hands Machakos Senate ticket to Kala as Muthama won't defend seat
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!