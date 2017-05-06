WIPO Day: Hilda Dokubo, AVRS tackles piracy

Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo in the company of other stakeholders in the film industry last week stormed Alaba International Market, the acclaimed hub of piracy activities in Africa. This was during the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Day held on Wednesday, April 26, 2017,

Led by the Audio-Visual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS), the delegation which was received by the Chairman of Fancy and Furniture section of the market, Mr. Emeka Mozoba, include Chairman of AVRS, Mr. Bond Emeruwa, actress and Guest Speaker at the event, Hilda Dokubo, Chairman of Film and Video Producers/Marketers Association of Nigeria (FVPMAN), Emeka Aduah, Secretary of Yoruba Video Film Marketers Association of Nigeria (YVFMAN), Tunji Adetola, Aina Kushoro, Lilian Amah- Aluko, Fidelis Duker, Nobert Ajaegbu among others.

The actress during the event urged marketers to desist from replicating the works of filmmakers without permission. “To those who decide to make us poor; because when you steal from us, you are actually ripping us off. Which means you have kept away investors from this business; both locally and internationally. We are all looking for international partners and treaties, so for those who pirate our work, they will kill those treaties and investment. So you are keeping partners away from us. This market is big enough to accommodate all of us, if we all agree to work together. I will tell you how this stealing works; because all of you will say you do not pirate.

“When you buy a copy and go and duplicate and give it to the boys who push them around in wheel barrows for sale, you are a thief. You are killing people,” she declared.

The AVRS boss who spoke on the theme of this year’s event: ‘Innovation – Improving Lives’ said “This is an exercise that we have been pursuing vigorously and we promise that soon, filmmakers will have cause to smile. We have engaged with hotels, broadcast organizations and other users of your works and the response has been very encouraging. We implore other users of cinematography works to ensure they are licensed as we are set to use all means within our power to enforce our rights. The lives of our filmmakers must be improved,” he said.

