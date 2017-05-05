Wits management to meet with protesting students – News24

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 5, 2017


Wits management to meet with protesting students
Johannesburg – Wits University management is set to meet with a group of students to listen to their concerns on Friday following a protest on Thursday afternoon by students who blocked the entrance to the Education Campus in Parktown, Johannesburg.
