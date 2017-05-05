Wits management to meet with protesting students – News24
|
News24
|
Wits management to meet with protesting students
News24
Johannesburg – Wits University management is set to meet with a group of students to listen to their concerns on Friday following a protest on Thursday afternoon by students who blocked the entrance to the Education Campus in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Wits activities continue after protest
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!