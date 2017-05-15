Wizkid, Davido, Tekno & Mr Eazi gain Nominations for The 2017 BET Awards – BellaNaija
The News
Wizkid, Davido, Tekno & Mr Eazi gain Nominations for The 2017 BET Awards
Wizkid, Davido, Tekno & Mr Eazi have all been nominated alongside four others for the 2017 BET Awards in the “Best International Act: Africa” category. Beyoncé is the leading nominee for the 2017 BET Awards with a total of seven nominations. Close …
