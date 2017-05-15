Wizkid, Davido, Tekno & Mr Eazi gain Nominations for The 2017 BET Awards

Wizkid, Davido, Tekno & Mr Eazi have all been nominated alongside four others for the 2017 BET Awards in the “Best International Act: Africa” category. Beyoncé is the leading nominee for the 2017 BET Awards with a total of seven nominations. Close behind is Bruno Mars with five nods, followed by Chance the Rapper, Solange […]

The post Wizkid, Davido, Tekno & Mr Eazi gain Nominations for The 2017 BET Awards appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

