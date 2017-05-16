Wizkid, Davido, Tekno & Mr Eazi Nominated For 2017 BET Awards | See Details

Finally the world famous BET Awards is here Again as the organizers officially reveals the nominees for their yearly BET Awards. Norminees for the Best International Act Africa category are Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, Mr Eazi, AKA, Stonebwoy, Nasty C and Babes Wodumo The award show will hold on the 25th of June, 2017. Best International …

The post Wizkid, Davido, Tekno & Mr Eazi Nominated For 2017 BET Awards | See Details appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

