Wizkid, Davido, Tekno & Mr Eazi Nominated For 2017 BET Awards | See Details

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Norminees for the Best International Act Africa category are Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, Mr Eazi, AKA, Stonebwoy, Nasty C and Babes Wodumo The award show will hold on the 25th of June, 2017. Best International Act: Africa AKA (South Africa) BABES WODUMO (South Africa) DAVIDO (Nigeria) NASTY C (South Africa) STONEBWOY (Ghana) TEKNO (Nigeria) WIZKID (Nigeria) …

