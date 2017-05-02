Wizkid hints first collaboration with US rapper, Future – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Wizkid hints first collaboration with US rapper, Future
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Wizkid says he's all about the music and all the pressure to drop new material and such never gets to him. Wizkid has teased a new music collaboration with 'Low Life' rapper, Future. It's the first time Starboy will be landing a studio work with the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!