Wizkid Nominated For 7 Awards In The 2017 Billboard Music Awards (See Full List)

Nigerian music sensation, Wizkid, has been nominated for seven awards at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards scheduled to hold at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States on Sunday.

Wizkid’s hit collaboration with Drake & Kyla on One Dance last year earned him all the nominations.

Clearly the only Nigerian artiste to be nominated this year, Wizkid was listed for the Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration, Top R&B Song and Top R&B Collaboration, categories.

Votes will be tallied by whichever artist receives the most covers of their nominated song during the voting period, which runs until May 20 at 6 p.m. EST.

See the full list of nominees below:

Top Female Artist Nominees

Adele

Beyonce

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Male Artist

Justine Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Song

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya – Don’t Let Me Down

Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance

Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Top Billboard 200 Album

Beyonce – Lemonade

Drake – Views

Rihanna – Anti

The Weeknd – Starboy

Twenty One Pilots – BlurryFace

Top Artist

Adele

Beyonce

Justine Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artiste

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn Malik

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Duo/Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Top Song Sales Artist

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Song Artist

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist

Justin Bieber

Beyonce

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist

Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour

Beyonce

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist

J Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

David and Tamela

Hezekiah Walker

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album

Hamilton – An American Musical

Suicide Squad

Moana

Purple Rain

Trolls

Top R&B Album

Beyonce – Lemonade

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Frank Ocean – Blonde

Rihanna – Anti

The Weeknd – Starboy

Top Rap Album

J Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only

Drake – Views

Kevin Gates – Islah

DJ Khaled – Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here… Thank You For Your Service

Top Country Album

Chris Stapleton – Traveller

Keith Urban – Ripcord

Blake Shelton – If I’m Honest

Jason Aldean – They Don’t Know

Florida Georgia Line – Dig Your Roots

Top Rock Album

The Lumineers – Cleopatra

Metallica – Hardwired… To Self Destruct

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface

Top Latin Album

J Balvin – Energia

CNCO – Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel – Los Duo 2

Juan Gabriel – Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho – Recuerden Mi Estilo

Top Dance/Electronic Album

The Chainsmokers – Bouquet (EP)

The Chainsmokers – Collage (EP)

Flume – Skin

Lindsey Stirling – Brave Enough

Kygo – Cloud Nine

Top Christian Album

Casting Crowns – The Very Next Thing

Lauren Daigle – How Can It Be

Joey + Rory – Hymns

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family – Love Remains

Skillet – Unleashed

Top Gospel Album

Travis Greene – The Hill

Tamela Mann – One Way

Kirk Franklin – Losing My Religion

Tasha Cobbs – One Place: Live

Hezekiah Walker – Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2

Top Selling Song

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya – Don’t Let Me Down

Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance

Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Top Radio Song

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya – Don’t Let Me Down

Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance

Sia feat. Sean Paul – Cheap Thrills

Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling

Top Streaming Song

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer

Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance

Rihanna – Needed Me

D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yatchy – Broccoli

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – Starboy

Top Streaming Song (Video)

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer

Desiigner – Panda

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane – Black Beatles

Zay Hilfigerrr feat. Zayion McCall – Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Top Collaboration

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya – Don’t Let Me Down

Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance

Sia feat. Sean Paul – Cheap Thrills

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – Starboy

Top R&B Collaboration

Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance

PartyNextDoor feat. Drake – Come And See Me

Rihanna feat. Drake – Work

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – Starboy

Top Rap Song

Desiigner – Panda

Drake – Fake Love

D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yatchy – Broccoli

Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad and Boujee

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane – Black Beatles

Top Rap Collaboration

D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yatchy – Broccoli

Zay Hilfigerrr feat. Zayion McCall – Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camilla Cabello – Bad Things

Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad and Boujee

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane – Black Beatles

Top Country Song

Kenny Chesny feat. Pink – Setting The World On Fire

Florida Georgia Line – H.O.L.Y.

Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw – May We All

Keith Urban – Blue Ain’t Your Colour

Little Big Town – Better Man

Top Country Collaboration

Dierk Bentley feat. Elle King – Different for Girls

Kenny Chesny feat. Pink – Setting The World On Fire

Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw – May We All

Chris Young feat. Vince Gill – Sober Saturday Night

Eric Church feat. Rihannon Giddenss – Kill A Word

Top Latin Song

Daddy Yankee – Shaky Shaky

Enrique Iglesis featuring Wisin – Duele El Corazon

Nicky Jam – Hasta El Aamnecer

Shakira feat. Maluma – Chantaje

Carlos Vives feat. Shakira – La Bicicleta

Top Dance/Electronic Song

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya – Don’t Let Me Down

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber – Let Me Love You

Major Lazer feat. Justine Bieber & Mo – Cold Water

Top Christian Song

Lauren Daigle – Trust n You

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family – Thy Will

Ryan Stevenson feat. Gabereal – Eye Of The Storm

Skillet – Feel Invincible

Zach Williams – Chain Breaker

Top Gospel Song Nominess

Jekalyn Carr – You’re Bigger

Travis Greene – Made A Way

Hezekiah Walker – Better

Tasha Cobss feat, Kierra Sheard – Put A Praise On It

Kirk Franklin – Wanna Be Happy?

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Beyonce

Drake

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Rock Song

Twenty One Pilots – Ride

X Ambassadors – Sold Out

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons With Logic & Ty Dolla $ign feat. X Ambassadors – Sucker For Pain

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out

Top R&B Songs

Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Rihanna – Needed Me

Rihanna feat. Drake – Work

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – Starboy

The post Wizkid Nominated For 7 Awards In The 2017 Billboard Music Awards (See Full List) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

