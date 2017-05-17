Wizkid Nominated For 7 Awards In The 2017 Billboard Music Awards (See Full List)
Nigerian music sensation, Wizkid, has been nominated for seven awards at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards scheduled to hold at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States on Sunday.
Wizkid’s hit collaboration with Drake & Kyla on One Dance last year earned him all the nominations.
Clearly the only Nigerian artiste to be nominated this year, Wizkid was listed for the Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration, Top R&B Song and Top R&B Collaboration, categories.
Votes will be tallied by whichever artist receives the most covers of their nominated song during the voting period, which runs until May 20 at 6 p.m. EST.
See the full list of nominees below:
Top Female Artist Nominees
Adele
Beyonce
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Male Artist
Justine Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
Top Hot 100 Song
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya – Don’t Let Me Down
Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance
Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Top Billboard 200 Album
Beyonce – Lemonade
Drake – Views
Rihanna – Anti
The Weeknd – Starboy
Twenty One Pilots – BlurryFace
Adele
Beyonce
Justine Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top New Artiste
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn Malik
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Duo/Group
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Top Song Sales Artist
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Song Artist
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Streaming Songs Artist
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist
Justin Bieber
Beyonce
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist
Beyonce
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour
Beyonce
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist
J Cole
Desiigner
Drake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Top Country Artist
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist
Jekalyn Carr
Kirk Franklin
Travis Greene
David and Tamela
Hezekiah Walker
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album
Hamilton – An American Musical
Suicide Squad
Moana
Purple Rain
Trolls
Top R&B Album
Beyonce – Lemonade
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Frank Ocean – Blonde
Rihanna – Anti
The Weeknd – Starboy
Top Rap Album
J Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only
Drake – Views
Kevin Gates – Islah
DJ Khaled – Major Key
A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here… Thank You For Your Service
Top Country Album
Chris Stapleton – Traveller
Keith Urban – Ripcord
Blake Shelton – If I’m Honest
Jason Aldean – They Don’t Know
Florida Georgia Line – Dig Your Roots
Top Rock Album
The Lumineers – Cleopatra
Metallica – Hardwired… To Self Destruct
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway
Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface
Top Latin Album
J Balvin – Energia
CNCO – Primera Cita
Juan Gabriel – Los Duo 2
Juan Gabriel – Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho – Recuerden Mi Estilo
Top Dance/Electronic Album
The Chainsmokers – Bouquet (EP)
The Chainsmokers – Collage (EP)
Flume – Skin
Lindsey Stirling – Brave Enough
Kygo – Cloud Nine
Top Christian Album
Casting Crowns – The Very Next Thing
Lauren Daigle – How Can It Be
Joey + Rory – Hymns
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family – Love Remains
Skillet – Unleashed
Top Gospel Album
Travis Greene – The Hill
Tamela Mann – One Way
Kirk Franklin – Losing My Religion
Tasha Cobbs – One Place: Live
Hezekiah Walker – Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2
Top Selling Song
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya – Don’t Let Me Down
Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance
Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Top Radio Song
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya – Don’t Let Me Down
Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance
Sia feat. Sean Paul – Cheap Thrills
Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling
Top Streaming Song
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer
Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance
Rihanna – Needed Me
D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yatchy – Broccoli
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – Starboy
Top Streaming Song (Video)
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer
Desiigner – Panda
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane – Black Beatles
Zay Hilfigerrr feat. Zayion McCall – Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Top Collaboration
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya – Don’t Let Me Down
Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance
Sia feat. Sean Paul – Cheap Thrills
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – Starboy
Top R&B Collaboration
Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance
PartyNextDoor feat. Drake – Come And See Me
Rihanna feat. Drake – Work
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – Starboy
Top Rap Song
Desiigner – Panda
Drake – Fake Love
D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yatchy – Broccoli
Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad and Boujee
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane – Black Beatles
Top Rap Collaboration
D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yatchy – Broccoli
Zay Hilfigerrr feat. Zayion McCall – Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Machine Gun Kelly & Camilla Cabello – Bad Things
Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad and Boujee
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane – Black Beatles
Top Country Song
Kenny Chesny feat. Pink – Setting The World On Fire
Florida Georgia Line – H.O.L.Y.
Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw – May We All
Keith Urban – Blue Ain’t Your Colour
Little Big Town – Better Man
Top Country Collaboration
Dierk Bentley feat. Elle King – Different for Girls
Kenny Chesny feat. Pink – Setting The World On Fire
Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw – May We All
Chris Young feat. Vince Gill – Sober Saturday Night
Eric Church feat. Rihannon Giddenss – Kill A Word
Top Latin Song
Daddy Yankee – Shaky Shaky
Enrique Iglesis featuring Wisin – Duele El Corazon
Nicky Jam – Hasta El Aamnecer
Shakira feat. Maluma – Chantaje
Carlos Vives feat. Shakira – La Bicicleta
Top Dance/Electronic Song
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya – Don’t Let Me Down
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber – Let Me Love You
Major Lazer feat. Justine Bieber & Mo – Cold Water
Top Christian Song
Lauren Daigle – Trust n You
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family – Thy Will
Ryan Stevenson feat. Gabereal – Eye Of The Storm
Skillet – Feel Invincible
Zach Williams – Chain Breaker
Top Gospel Song Nominess
Jekalyn Carr – You’re Bigger
Travis Greene – Made A Way
Hezekiah Walker – Better
Tasha Cobss feat, Kierra Sheard – Put A Praise On It
Kirk Franklin – Wanna Be Happy?
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Beyonce
Drake
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Rock Song
Twenty One Pilots – Ride
X Ambassadors – Sold Out
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons With Logic & Ty Dolla $ign feat. X Ambassadors – Sucker For Pain
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out
Top R&B Songs
Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla – One Dance
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Rihanna – Needed Me
Rihanna feat. Drake – Work
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – Starboy
