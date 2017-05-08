Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid now a worse lier to Lai Mohammed… Nigerians blast him… (Read why)

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerians are seriously blasting Wizkid for saying he do free show in Nigeria because of the love he has for the country..he said this during an interview with BBC (watch HERE if you missed it)..they say he didn’t say the truth..see some comments below:

The post Wizkid now a worse lier to Lai Mohammed… Nigerians blast him… (Read why) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.