Wizkid now a worse lier to Lai Mohammed… Nigerians blast him… (Read why)
Nigerians are seriously blasting Wizkid for saying he do free show in Nigeria because of the love he has for the country..he said this during an interview with BBC (watch HERE if you missed it)..they say he didn’t say the truth..see some comments below:
