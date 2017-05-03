Wizkid Set For Collabo With American Rapper, Future | See Details

Information Nigeria

Fans of Wizkid can begin to anticipate a new collaboration between the Starboy and 'Low Life' rapper, Future. The singer dropped a major hint that he was cooking something with the new trap music king and if we take him for his word, it is going to be lit.

Wizkid hints first collaboration with US rapper, Future Nigerian Entertainment Today



