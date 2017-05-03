Wizkid Set For Collabo With American Rapper, Future | See Details – Information Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid Set For Collabo With American Rapper, Future | See Details

Posted on May 3, 2017


Wizkid Set For Collabo With American Rapper, Future | See Details
Fans of Wizkid can begin to anticipate a new collaboration between the Starboy and 'Low Life' rapper, Future. The singer dropped a major hint that he was cooking something with the new trap music king and if we take him for his word, it is going to be lit.

