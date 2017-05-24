Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid Singers “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape to come out July 7 – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment


YNaija

Wizkid Singers “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape to come out July 7
Pulse Nigeria
Wizkid has confirmed that his "Sounds From The Other Side" summer mixtape will be released on July 7, 2017. The Nigerian pop star has been under immense pressure from fans to drop a project based on his international campaign, and the singer definitely …
