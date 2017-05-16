Wizkid snags 7 Nominations for 2017 Billboard Music Awards – BellaNaija
Wizkid snags 7 Nominations for 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Pop superstar, Wizkid is not slowing down as he has been nominated for 7 awards at the upcoming 2017 Billboard Music Awards scheduled for the 21st of May. All the nominations are for his hit collaboration with Drake & Kyla on “One Dance” last year.
