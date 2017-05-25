Wizkid steps out with ‘Sounds From The Other Side’, July

STARBOY, Wizkid has hinted that his first project under RCA Records will be released on July 7. The pop singer disclosed this to US online platform, Revolt TV on Tuesday. Entitled ‘Sounds From The Other Side’, it’s not yet known whether it will be an album project or a mixtape.

Drake, Diplo, Trey Songz, and Chris Brown are some of the international stars expected to guest-feature on the project. “Afrobeat is getting a lot of attention right now. People are really loving the sound. “I was like ‘it would just be a good idea for me to do like a project where I try to fuse the sound with artists from right here (USA), with my local producers back home. Some international producers as well.”

The “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape features from international artists like Chris Brown, TY Dolla $ign, Future and Drake among others. The album marks his first international project to be released under Sony RCA Records with whom he signed to in 2016.

Wizkid first gained popularity with the 2010 track “Holla At Your Boy” as a signee to Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment. He’s also released two albums: 2011’s “Superstar” and 2014’s “Ayo”.

Wizkid, recently won 3 awards at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards which held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States on Sunday, 21 May 2017.

