Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry & More! See the Lineup for Made In America Festival 2017

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The lineup for this year’s Made In America Festival has been announced by Jay Z, as he selects J. Cole to join him atop the lineup. EDM stars, Chainsmokers are just below the top two with Solange, Run the Jewels, Migos, Wizkid, DMX, Tiwa Savage, Little Dragon, Pusha T, Marshmello, Maleek Berry and Kaskade also billed […]

