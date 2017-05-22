Wizkid wins 3 Billboard Music Awards and counting, checkout full list

Nigerian Music star and ‘Come Closer’ crooner, Wizkid, is really winning big at the ongoing 2017 Billboard Music Awards. The singer who set the record as the first Nigerian singer to get 7 Billboard Music Award nominations, has now bagged 3 awards out of those categories, including Top Hot 100 song, Top R&B song and …

