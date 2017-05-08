Woman, 23, Docked For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Lover With Electrical Iron

A 23-year-old woman, Debbie Mike, who allegedly assaulted her ex-boyfriend with electrical iron, was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The jealous lover had assaulted, Lanre Adewole, her former boyfriend with the iron during a fight.

The accused is facing a charge of assault to which she has pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, Sgt. Kehinde Olatunde told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 5 at No, 3a, Sadiku St., Sari-Iganmu in Orile on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“There was a misunderstanding between Debbie and Adewole, her landlord’s son.

“The accused had complained to Adewole about the leaking roof in her room, but the ex-lover ignored her.

“A fight ensued and Debbie picked an iron and hit Adewole on the forehead and injured him,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes three years jail term for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bola Folarin-Williams, admitted the accused to a bail of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

The case has been adjourned until May 11 for trial. (NAN)