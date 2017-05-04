Woman accused of stealing babies gets N1m bail

A 30-years-old woman, Faith Uche, who allegedly stole two 10-day old babies in Badagry area of Lagos State, was yesterday released on N1 million bail on the orders of an Ebute Meta chief magistrate’s court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. A. T. Elias, who announced the bail condition, also granted the accused two responsible sureties in like sum.

The accused, whose address is unknown, was arraigned for a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

She, however, entered a ‘not guilt’ plea.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Kehinde Omisakin, had told the court that the offences were committed on April 3 in Badagry.

She said the accused, who was caught with two 10-day-old babies, could not give a satisfactory account of how she came about them when quizzed.

This gave rise to the suspicion that she might have stolen the babies, Omisakin said.

The offences contravened Sections 277 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Child stealing attracts 14 years imprisonment, while conspiracy carries two years.

Further hearing has been scheduled for May 24.

