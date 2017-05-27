Pages Navigation Menu

Woman arrested for selling four of her five children

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

The police have arrested a housewife and detained her at Area M Command, Idimu for allegedly selling four out of her five children to different buyers as goods without the knowledge of her husband in Lagos. P.M.EXPRESS reports that the woman simply identified as Vicky was arrested following a petition by her husband to the […]

