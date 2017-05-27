Woman arrested for selling four of her five children

The police have arrested a housewife and detained her at Area M Command, Idimu for allegedly selling four out of her five children to different buyers as goods without the knowledge of her husband in Lagos. P.M.EXPRESS reports that the woman simply identified as Vicky was arrested following a petition by her husband to the […]

The post Woman arrested for selling four of her five children appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

