Woman burnt to death in Oyo State

It was a terrible scence in Ibadan when a diesel tanker suddenly detached from the chassis of a truck after it failed to climb a hill which lead to the death of an un identified woman. The crushed the car driven by the deceased. Eyewitnesses said the impact of the crash ignited a huge fire …

