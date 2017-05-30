Woman chops off cheating husband’s penis, kills herself

woman in northern Thailand chopped off her unfaithful husband’s penis and then drank pesticide, leading to her death. Kawinnart Saezong, 33, was declared dead on Monday at a hospital in Phayao province, said Narin Cherdyoo, Phayao police officer said on Tuesday. Kawinnart’s suicide happened soon after she chopped off her 38-year-old husband’s penis while he […]

