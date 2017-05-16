Woman delivers baby boy inside Lagos BRT (Video)

A woman over the weekend delivered a baby boy on board the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit, also known as BRT. The woman, whose identity is still unknown, delivered the baby at Fadeyi Bus Stop, Lagos.

A video which, is currently trending online showed the newborn being carried off the BRT by a paramedic attached to the Lagos Ambulance Service into a waiting ambulance.

According to witnesses, the woman became restless shortly after boarding the bus and soon went into labour.

With assistance from passengers in the bus, she was delivered of a baby boy…Watch video after the cut



(Dailypost)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

