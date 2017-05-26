Woman docked over alleged cheating

The police on Friday arraigned a 22-year old woman, Praise Ifepariola in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court over alleged cheating.

Ifepariola, who resides at Barnawa Zambia Cresent, Kaduna state, is facing one-count charge of cheating.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Florence Auhioboh told the court that the matter was lodged at Life Camp Police Station, by one Inalegwu Lexy Manager attached to Limoh Suite, Kado Estate Abuja, on May 24.

She said the defendant lodged into room 213 at Limoh Suite on May 10 and accumulated bill totalling N47, 000.

She said that the defendant intentionally refused to pay her bills and attempted to escape from the hotel.

The prosecutor said the defendant was caught in the process of escaping from the hotel.

She said the offence contravened Section 322 of the penal code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, granted the defendant N20, 000 bail with a surety in like sum.

Sadiq said the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and should be gainfully employed.

He also directed that the surety must present his current utility bills and reasonable means of identification to the court registrar and adjourned the case until June 6 for hearing.

The post Woman docked over alleged cheating appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

