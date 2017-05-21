Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman gets 12 and a half years jail term for chopping off her man’s head during s*x. Read full Story here…

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Court has jailed a 32yr old German woman identified as Gabriele P has been jailed for 12-and-a-half years for manslaughter after she tied her lover to a bed and then killed him with a circular saw. She got off with a relatively light sentence as prosecutors had wanted her to be imprisoned for life …

The post Woman gets 12 and a half years jail term for chopping off her man’s head during s*x. Read full Story here… appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.