Woman gets seven years jail term for stabbing her husband to death over Baba Ijebu ticket

A housewife, identified as Onyinyechi Akunne, was on Monday in Lagos sentenced to seven years imprisonment for stabbing to death her 35-year-old husband, Abuchi Akunne, with a kitchen knife during an argument at home over lotto tickets known as “Baba Ijebu”. An Ikeja High Court sentenced her following a plea bargain where the initial charge …

