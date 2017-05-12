Pages Navigation Menu

Woman Kills Her Husband By Stabbing Him To Death in Aba, Abia State

Residents of Aba, Abia state were on Wednesday, May 10th thrown into mourning after an angry wife allegedly stabbed her husband to death.

According to Kingsley Uche who shared the news on facebook, the incident happened at Number 4 Aguatta St off Omuma Road in Aba.

Residents gathered to move the husband’s dead body away

