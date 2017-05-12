Woman kills her lover, accuses him of cheating.

A woman, identified as Boma Mac-Pepple, has been declared wanted by the police for allegedly killing her lover, Nathan Okojaja, aka Junior, in Opobo town, in the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State. PUNCH Metro learnt that the duo had been dating for some time, but had a disagreement over mutual suspicion of infidelity. On Monday, …

The post Woman kills her lover, accuses him of cheating. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

