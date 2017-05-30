Pages Navigation Menu

Woman sets husband, self ablaze weeks after wedding

Tragedy struck in the ancient city of Kano on Monday when a newly wedded woman set her husband and herself ablaze in Kano over alleged infidelity. The woman was said to have lit a petrol keg in their No 54 Middle Road residence in the Sabon Gari area of the city, which exploded, engulfing herself […]

