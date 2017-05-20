Woman shot dead in new Nkonya-Alavanyo clashes – Myjoyonline.com
Woman shot dead in new Nkonya-Alavanyo clashes
Myjoyonline.com
A middle-aged woman has been killed at Alavanyo Kpeme in the Volta Region after gun shots were heard earlier today. Madam Elizabeth Anku was said to have gone to her farm Saturday but met her untimely death. She was said to be picking mangoes in …
Conflict Woman, 62, killed in Alavanyo
