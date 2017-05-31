Women group calls for immediate confirmation of Aisha Dahiru as DG PENCOM

A socio-political cum non-governmental pressure organization which galvanizes public support for positive government policies and programmes especially for good governance and women empowerment across the 19 northern states has called for the immediate confirmation of Aisha Dahiru as Director-General PENCOM.

The group recalls President Muhammadu Buhari’s pre-2015 presidential election promise that his government will have zero tolerance for discrimination against women. It acknowledged that in fulfilment of his promise, President Buhari has started the empowerment of women through the appointment of qualified women into sensitive government positions.

In a statement issued to newsmen and signed by the group’s National President, Hajia Dr. Faiza Suleiman, it commended President Buhari-led government for appointing Mrs. Dahiru in acting capacity as PENCOM’s DG and urged Nigerians to rally round her because she has rich wealth of experience to move the regulatory body to greater heights.

“Recently, PMB made major changes and appointment into 23 MDA’s of which Hajia Aisha Dahiru took over the Acting capacity of the nation’s pension regulatory body Pencom and under her leadership since she took over, the regulatory body has undergone serious repositioning and good governance practice never witnessed before since the inception of this administration.

“The recent restructuring and re-organization within the management carried out by Aisha Dahiru shows clearly that she knows her onions and she is ready to take the Commission to next level.

“The northern women pressure group commends her appointment in acting capacity and called for her immediate confirmation as substantive Director General of the Commission through the following statement.

Arewa Women Initiative (AWI) commends President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Hajia Aisha Dahiru in acting capacity of Pencom which shows that his administration is gender friendly and sensitive and further demonstrates his fulfillment and commitment to deliver on his electoral promises of empowering Nigerian women.

“2. Under her stewardship as Acting Director General, the Commission has witnessed a tremendous turn-around in investments, capacity building and the payment of pensioners as at when due, which have received accolades from far and wide. Her management dexterity and good governance practice has earned her the trust of industry players and has increased the rating of Pencom as a major player in Africa.

“The high morale of staff at Pencom and the continued growth of the regulatory body can only be attributed to Hajia Dahiru’s penchant for best global practice and her knack for excellence. Therefore, Arewa Women Initiative in consonance with other women groups within the northern states calls for her immediate confirmation as a substantive Director General that will make not only the Nigerian women proud but the country in general.

Her Acting capacity as the Director General is meritorious and well deserved being the most senior staff of the Commission presently. Due to her rich experience and background having grown through the management cadre to attain her present status coupled with her sound academic background, profound public administrative skills, personal honour, integrity and strong character that are patriotic to the core.

“4. Arewa Women Initiative (AWI) is confident of the capacities and capabilities of Aisha Dahiru to take Pencom to an enviable height and run a transparent corrupt-free regulatory body that Nigerians will be proud of and the International community. We hereby pass a vote of confidence on the Aisha Dahiru’s led management and call for her immediate confirmation as a substantive DG.

“5. Her stewardship is commendable, we therefore urge all Nigerians and members of the international community to rally round her to move our pension industry forward and at the same time urge her to remain focused, steadfast, committed, diligent in her new assignment without being distracted.”

