Women Helping Women Succeed

By Grace Essen Last Saturday was not just an ordinary one as mothers trooped out their numbers all dressed in their colorful and absolutely beautiful t-shirts which boldly read “I’m a Super Mum” to a bi-monthly beauty, lifestyle and mentoring workshop tagged Super Mum Makeover, organized by a nongovernmental organization Mum To Mum Support Initiative which held in the Ikeja area of Lagos State. According to the founder, Grace Essen, the objective of the workshop is to help mothers realize their fullest potentials by helping them make small intentional, consistent, changes in their mindset, attitude, appearance and lifestyle so they can become what she described as SUPER kind of mums – women who are roles models in their homes, workplace and in their communities. Such forums have become necessary at a time when the international community is seeking to bridge the gap in gender equality and women are encouraged to contribute more to the society.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

