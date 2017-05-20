Pages Navigation Menu

Women protest half-unclad against soldiers in Abia State

Some female members of the Indigenous People of Biafra have staged a protest in Abiriba, Abia State, half-dressed, an  18 minutes 56 seconds video posted on Youtube on Friday showed the women unclad; some on bared chests while others are on their undergarments and wrappers as they marched to the house of the Abiriba Community …

