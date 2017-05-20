Hundreds march in Pretoria against women and child abuse – South African Broadcasting Corporation
Organisers of the #Not In My Name march have apologised on behalf of South African men for not taking action to protect the vulnerable in society. Hundreds of people marched from Church Square in the Pretoria CBD to the Union Buildings against the …
