Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Wonder Woman’: Film Review – Hollywood Reporter

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Hollywood Reporter

'Wonder Woman': Film Review
Hollywood Reporter
The first standalone feature for the ageless princess of the Amazons places her in the midst of World War I, with Gal Gadot in the title role and Chris Pine as American spy Steve Trevor. As the world's most well-adjusted superhero, Wonder Woman breaks
Film Review: 'Wonder Woman'Variety
'Wonder Woman' Review: DC Comics' Best Film Since 'The Dark Knight'Forbes
Wonder Woman is the smart, satisfying DC movie you've been waiting forEW.com
The Guardian –Chicago Tribune –Gizmodo –NEWS.com.au
all 152 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.