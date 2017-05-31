“Wonder Woman” hits cinemas across Nigeria

The latest American superhero film ‘Wonder Woman’ is set to hit cinemas across the country starting from June 2.

The superhero adventure movie is distributed in Nigeria by the leading distribution company in Africa, Blue Pictures.

Speaking about the movie, the CEO of Blue Pictures, Joy Odiette said the release of the movie into the Nigerian cinemas follows the media screening held on May 30.

“Without a doubt, It is one movie that will hold people spellbound and we are excited to be distributing it here.”

“As far as this movie is concerned, we have a sure shot winner in our hands and audience are going to love it.

On the expected commercial success of the movie, she said ‘the commercial success of the movie is not in doubt.

“Considering the superb content of the movie and its popularity, we are confident that the movie will do well in the cinemas’’.

“Wonder Woman,” with the title role played by former Israeli army soldier Gal Gadot is out in movie theaters worldwide this week.

It is the story of Diana (Gal Gadot), princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior.

Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that’s raging in the outside world.

Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time.

Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

Since her inception in 1941 in DC comic books with her patriotic red bustier embossed with a golden eagle and blue shorts with white stars, Wonder Woman has become a symbol of female empowerment in a comic book world dominated by male superheroes like Batman, Superman and Iron Man, and by male fans.

The movie is the first female superhero film since 2005’s box office dud “Elektra,” and the first to be directed by a woman, Patty Jenkins.

The post “Wonder Woman” hits cinemas across Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

