Wonders Shall Never End. See What Beverly Osu is Teaching Ladies on Snapchat

Posted on May 3, 2017

Nigerian actress and former Big Brother Africa star, Beverly OSU has started taking Twerk lessons on her social media. Days ago she gave the benefits of Twerking on her gram story and she has now added that with songs you can Twerk to and how to do it, with a sample.   Source: Snapchat

