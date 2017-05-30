Pages Navigation Menu

Woods ‘sorry’ for DUI, says alcohol not involved

Posted on May 30, 2017

Tiger Woods playing his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North in San Diego, California. Golf superstar Tiger Woods was arrested May 29, 2017 in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The 14-time major champion was booked into the Palm Beach County jail on Monday at 7:18 am (1118 GMT) after he was arrested by police in Jupiter, Florida. He was released on his own recognizance at 10:50 am. / AFP PHOTO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / JEFF GROSS

Tiger Woods apologized on Monday for his driving under the influence arrest, insisting that alcohol was not involved in the late-night incident.

In a statement sent to USA Today, Woods, who was pulled over by police in Florida in the early hours of Monday, blamed the incident on a bad reaction to prescription medication.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods said in the statement.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” the former world number one added.

“What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly,” the 41-year-old added.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too.”

The 14-time major winner was arrested by police in the early hours of Monday near his home in Jupiter, Florida.

He was released at 10:50 am (1450 GMT) according to police records, with a mugshot posted online showing the golfer looking bleary-eyed and unshaven.

The traffic stop took place around 3:00 am, Jupiter Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said.

